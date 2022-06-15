Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $29,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

EOG stock opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

