State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 22,172 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stryker were worth $41,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

SYK opened at $200.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.69. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $198.29 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

