2,856 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.