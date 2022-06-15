Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

GILD opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

