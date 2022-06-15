State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $41,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,833,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $256.84 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

