Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 4,671 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of CL stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

