1,973 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,973 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 540,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $181,865,000 after acquiring an additional 371,872 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 5,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 175,843 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.