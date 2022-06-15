Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $221.44 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

