Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $449.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $674.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

