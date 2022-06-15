Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

