8,976 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

