Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.42 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,947,124 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,556 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.8% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,417,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

MSFT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.57 and its 200-day moving average is $297.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.