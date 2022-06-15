Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $479.43.

Shares of GMAB opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 47.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

