Raymond James Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $136.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.53.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.42.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,979,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

