Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,167 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.33% of Roper Technologies worth $691,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 66,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $380.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.63 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.42.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

