Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,003,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,460 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up approximately 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.68% of Lennar worth $1,277,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Lennar stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $90.61. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

