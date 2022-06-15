The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,024,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453,385 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $787,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

