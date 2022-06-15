The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $896.30 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,838,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 906,802 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.49% of Cheniere Energy worth $896,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,093,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,120,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

