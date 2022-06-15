The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,944,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,813 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.38% of Linde worth $673,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.21.

NYSE:LIN opened at $295.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.24. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

