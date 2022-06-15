The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 209,585 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.19% of Thomson Reuters worth $693,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

