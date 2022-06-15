The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.74% of S&P Global worth $846,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global stock opened at $317.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.87 and its 200 day moving average is $401.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.