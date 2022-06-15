Founders Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

