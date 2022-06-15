Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 275.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.