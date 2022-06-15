Founders Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT)

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 1.1% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of SWT opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $123.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.3125 per share. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.