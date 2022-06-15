Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.