Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,172,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $295,262,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $208.49 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

