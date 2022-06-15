10,960 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 514,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,537,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

