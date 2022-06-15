The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.9% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $256.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 421,597 shares of company stock worth $27,351,588. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

