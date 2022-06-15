CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Reduced by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,845 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 3.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in CSX by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

