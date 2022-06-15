1,354 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,432,000 after buying an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Clorox stock opened at $124.64 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $123.49 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31.
In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $142.54.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
