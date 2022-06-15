Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $760,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

