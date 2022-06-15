Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.74 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

