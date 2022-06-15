Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 44,500 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBD. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

