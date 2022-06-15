Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $1.10 Million in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $93.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

