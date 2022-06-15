Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 25,250 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,972,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

