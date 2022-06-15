2,171 Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Graham by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $570.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.05. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.61.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $914.72 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

