Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC owned 0.33% of ProShares Pet Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAWZ. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $642,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PAWZ stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.