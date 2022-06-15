26,540 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,728,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

