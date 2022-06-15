Reaves Utility Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of UTG stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $214,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

