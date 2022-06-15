Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:IDN opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.
Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
