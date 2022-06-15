Grant A. Begley Sells 4,125 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) Director Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $30,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grant A. Begley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $30,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $26,441.25.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $19,181.25.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.31. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.32.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

