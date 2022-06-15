NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NEXCF opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. NexTech AR Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 143.13% and a negative return on equity of 112.61%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. Analysts expect that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NexTech AR Solutions (Get Rating)
NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.
