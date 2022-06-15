NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NEXCF opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. NexTech AR Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 143.13% and a negative return on equity of 112.61%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. Analysts expect that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

