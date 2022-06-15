DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 12th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Shares of DNP opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNP. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
