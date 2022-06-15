PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.34

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.341 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34.

PetroChina has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PetroChina to earn $10.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NYSE PTR opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.80 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities analysts predict that PetroChina will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 427.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

PTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

