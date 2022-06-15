Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.71

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 44646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

