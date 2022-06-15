Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zedge had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 37.67%.

Shares of ZDGE opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Zedge has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Zedge in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Mark Ghermezian purchased 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,302.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,149.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 11,070 shares of company stock valued at $59,390 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zedge by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 65,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zedge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zedge by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zedge by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Zedge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

