Grant A. Begley Sells 4,125 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) Director Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grant A. Begley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $26,441.25.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $19,181.25.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.31.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAVS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (Get Rating)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

