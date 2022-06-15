AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CEO Barrett Mooney Sells 25,000 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $23,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $57,600.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $51,100.00.

UAVS opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.31. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 343.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.