Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.70 Per Share

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 282.11 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.14. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 197.40 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.01). The company has a market cap of £625.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.13) to GBX 300 ($3.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.25) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £3,969.80 ($4,818.30).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

