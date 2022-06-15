Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend by an average of 28.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newtek Business Services has a payout ratio of 101.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Newtek Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.